School Safety: Striking A Balance Between Secure But Not A Fortress School shootings have become the new norm. As a result, schools have been upgrading security. School officials, however are recognizing that no place can be 100 percent safe.

School Safety: Striking A Balance Between Secure But Not A Fortress School Safety: Striking A Balance Between Secure But Not A Fortress School Safety: Striking A Balance Between Secure But Not A Fortress Audio will be available later today. School shootings have become the new norm. As a result, schools have been upgrading security. School officials, however are recognizing that no place can be 100 percent safe. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor