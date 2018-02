Lindsey Vonn Wins Bronze In Downhill At Pyeongchange Winter Olympics The U.S. skiing star won a bronze medal in what was likely the last Olympic downhill of her career. Italy took gold and Norway silver. Vonn, 33, is the oldest female Alpine medalist at an Olympics.

