Apparent New Twist To Syria's Civil War Has Implications For The U.S. It appears the Kurds of northwestern Iraq, who get backing from the U.S., are making a deal with the Syrian regime. They want regime forces to protect them from a Turkish invasion.

Apparent New Twist To Syria's Civil War Has Implications For The U.S. Apparent New Twist To Syria's Civil War Has Implications For The U.S. Apparent New Twist To Syria's Civil War Has Implications For The U.S. Audio will be available later today. It appears the Kurds of northwestern Iraq, who get backing from the U.S., are making a deal with the Syrian regime. They want regime forces to protect them from a Turkish invasion. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor