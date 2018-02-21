Accessibility links

Famous Evangelist, 'America's Pastor' Billy Graham Dies At 99 Billy Graham, the most famous American evangelist of the 20th century, has died. He preached during a time when the U.S. was less polarized politically and culturally, and he was known as "America's Pastor." Largely silenced by illness in his final years, Graham was somewhat eclipsed by his son Franklin, who took his father's ministry in a far more conservative direction.
