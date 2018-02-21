Famous Evangelist, 'America's Pastor' Billy Graham Dies At 99 Billy Graham, the most famous American evangelist of the 20th century, has died. He preached during a time when the U.S. was less polarized politically and culturally, and he was known as "America's Pastor." Largely silenced by illness in his final years, Graham was somewhat eclipsed by his son Franklin, who took his father's ministry in a far more conservative direction.

Famous Evangelist, 'America's Pastor' Billy Graham Dies At 99 Religion Famous Evangelist, 'America's Pastor' Billy Graham Dies At 99 Famous Evangelist, 'America's Pastor' Billy Graham Dies At 99 Audio will be available later today. Billy Graham, the most famous American evangelist of the 20th century, has died. He preached during a time when the U.S. was less polarized politically and culturally, and he was known as "America's Pastor." Largely silenced by illness in his final years, Graham was somewhat eclipsed by his son Franklin, who took his father's ministry in a far more conservative direction. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor