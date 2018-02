Tanzania's Biggest City Finds Success With Region's First Bus Rapid Transit System Dar es Salaam is the only East African city with a bus rapid transit system. It is a model for so many African cities that are growing at an intense pace, but don't have the kind of money they need to build more expensive infrastructure.

Tanzania's Biggest City Finds Success With Region's First Bus Rapid Transit System Africa Tanzania's Biggest City Finds Success With Region's First Bus Rapid Transit System Tanzania's Biggest City Finds Success With Region's First Bus Rapid Transit System Audio will be available later today. Dar es Salaam is the only East African city with a bus rapid transit system. It is a model for so many African cities that are growing at an intense pace, but don't have the kind of money they need to build more expensive infrastructure. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor