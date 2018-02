Court Rulings Leave Hundreds Of Juvenile Convicts In Limbo Michigan has one of the largest populations of juveniles serving life in prison. Such sentences were ruled unconstitutional. Now the state must decide who remains behind bars and who gets released.

