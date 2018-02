2 Olympians Talk Perseverance There was a nice moment during the Olympics that probably many people missed: two of the first-time U.S. medal winners have stories to tell about never giving up.

2 Olympians Talk Perseverance Sports 2 Olympians Talk Perseverance There was a nice moment during the Olympics that probably many people missed: two of the first-time U.S. medal winners have stories to tell about never giving up. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor