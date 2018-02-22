Parent Of Child Killed In Sandy Hook Shooting Aims To Help Parents In Parkland, Fla. NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks to Nicole Hockley, who lost her son Dylan during the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School, about offering support to parents who lost a child in last week's school shooting in Parkland, Fla. She went to Florida to help parents there, and went with them to the White House to meet with President Trump.