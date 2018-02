Is 'Trump Slump' To Blame For Decline In Foreign Tourists To The U.S.? There's been a decline in international tourists coming to the U.S. Some call it the "Trump Slump" — pointing to travel bans and increased security protocols. The decline, however, goes back to 2015

Is 'Trump Slump' To Blame For Decline In Foreign Tourists To The U.S.?

There's been a decline in international tourists coming to the U.S. Some call it the "Trump Slump" — pointing to travel bans and increased security protocols. The decline, however, goes back to 2015