Arik Hartmann: Why Is There Still Lingering Shame And Prejudice Around HIV? As treatments for HIV have advanced, the stigmas surrounding it have not diminished as quickly. Arik Hartmann argues for more transparency to tackle misperceptions surrounding HIV.
Arik Hartmann: Why Is There Still Lingering Shame And Prejudice Around HIV?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode Confronting Stigma.

About Arik Hartmann's TED Talk

As treatments for HIV have advanced, the stigmas surrounding it have not diminished as quickly. Arik Hartmann argues for more transparency to tackle misperceptions surrounding HIV.

About Arik Hartmann

Arik Hartmann was diagnosed with HIV in 2014. Since then, he has tackled the ignorance and misinformation surrounding HIV/AIDS within his local community in Louisiana. Hartmann believes that by being transparent, we can engage and educate those around us — and hopefully dispel damaging stigmas. He has worked as a biologist for the United States Geological Survey, and plans to pursue a graduate degree in wildlife ecology.

