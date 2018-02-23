With Speech Friday, President Completes CPAC's Transformation To A Full-On Trump Show

President Trump will address the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, on Friday, speaking to a movement that's evolved over the years from its former libertarian-leaning likeness to a full-on Trump show.

The transformation began last year, with conservatives finally embracing a man and his populist policies they'd long been skeptical of but who had finally delivered to them unified control of all three branches of government. Members of Trump's team were trotted out, comparing him to the movement's idol, former President Ronald Reagan.

A year later, almost all the major speakers come from Trump's administration and Cabinet or are top allies, with no vocal detractors on the lineup. Once prominent draws such as Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., or his father, former Rep. Ron Paul, R-Texas, were nowhere to be found. Congressional leaders such as House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., didn't attend either. The one former Trump foe who was on the schedule was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, once known as "Lyin' Ted" but who has since appeared to mend fences with the president.

Instead, there was a sense of unity projected on the first day of the conference, which was dotted by attendees wearing the president's signature "Make America Great Again" hats and his branded political merchandise for sale in the exhibit area.

As Vice President Pence previewed in his warm-up pitch to the crowd on Thursday, this year it's all about outlining the "promises made, promises kept" from their administration, from enacting tax cuts to rolling back regulations and putting more conservative judges on the bench.

Pence also hit on some of the crowd favorites that Trump is also sure to touch on in his speech — standing up for the American flag and criticizing athletes who would kneel in protest, chiding the media for its coverage of the North Korea delegation during the Olympics, and plans to build a wall along the Mexican border.

"2017 was the most consequential year in the history of the conservative movement," Pence boasted.

There was much Republicans didn't accomplish last year, though — chiefly their long-held promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act. And Trump's approval numbers, while on a slight uptick recently, still remain at historic lows as Democratic enthusiasm is on the rise after blows at the ballot box.

There was another clear theme that ran throughout the first day of CPAC: how Republicans plan to counter those pitfalls, share their message about the economy and attack Democrats ahead of this fall's midterm elections. Pence and several other speakers seized on Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi's past comments that the tax bill only gives "crumbs" back to working Americans while helping corporations the most.

"Any leader who says that $1,000 in the pockets of working families is 'crumbs' is out of touch with the American people," the vice president said.

Trump's Friday message will also be a test of whether or not the conference can move on from the issue that gripped most of the day on Thursday — responding to last week's shooting at a Parkland, Fla., high school that killed 17 people.

Top leaders from the National Rifle Association struck defiant tones on Thursday in back-to-back speeches that weren't on the official schedule. In response to Democratic calls for more gun control measures to curb the growing epidemic of school shootings, NRA Executive Vice President and CEO Wayne LaPierre charged that such action was just part of a "socialist agenda" to curtail more individual freedoms.

LaPierre also outlined ways to possibly arm school personnel, an idea Trump got behind this week when he met with victims' families and survivors of recent shootings.

Trump has enjoyed deep support from the NRA and tweeted out support for the group shortly before LaPierre spoke. But in recent days he's also seemed open some proposals that the gun-rights lobby has opposed, such as raising the age requirement to purchase some weapons, including semi-automatic guns.