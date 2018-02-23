Clear Plastic Bag With Designer Stamp Sells For $590

The clear plastic bag looks pretty much like a grocery bag expect that it has a designer label. Celine Paris is stamped on it. Prepare to shell out nearly $600 to have that bag.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Last fall, a designer bag was featured at a fashion show. I think the best way to describe it may be grocery store chic.

No, forget chic. It's a bag you honestly might grab from the recycling pile and take to the supermarket. It is a clear, plastic bag. That's it. But it says Celine Paris on it, which I guess makes it designer and somehow makes it worth $590, the asking price right now at a pop-up in Seattle. Please, feel free. It's MORNING EDITION.

