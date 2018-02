NEA Offical Reacts To Trump's Idea Of Arming Teachers President Trump says he supports arming teachers with military or special training experience. David Greene talks to Becky Pringle, vice president of the National Education Association, about her concerns.

NEA Offical Reacts To Trump's Idea Of Arming Teachers NEA Offical Reacts To Trump's Idea Of Arming Teachers NEA Offical Reacts To Trump's Idea Of Arming Teachers Audio will be available later today. President Trump says he supports arming teachers with military or special training experience. David Greene talks to Becky Pringle, vice president of the National Education Association, about her concerns. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor