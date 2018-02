School District In Texas Armed Staff After Sandy Hook Massacre The Holliday Independent School District permits licensed staff to carry guns at schools. David Greene talks to superintendent Kevin Dyes about the training staff receive to combat an active shooter.

School District In Texas Armed Staff After Sandy Hook Massacre School District In Texas Armed Staff After Sandy Hook Massacre School District In Texas Armed Staff After Sandy Hook Massacre Audio will be available later today. The Holliday Independent School District permits licensed staff to carry guns at schools. David Greene talks to superintendent Kevin Dyes about the training staff receive to combat an active shooter. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor