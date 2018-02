Nunes, Schiff Constituents Remind Representatives About Local Issues Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff and GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, key figures in the Russia probe, represent very different parts of California. Constituents in both places are much more focused on issues at home.

Nunes, Schiff Constituents Remind Representatives About Local Issues Nunes, Schiff Constituents Remind Representatives About Local Issues Nunes, Schiff Constituents Remind Representatives About Local Issues Audio will be available later today. Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff and GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, key figures in the Russia probe, represent very different parts of California. Constituents in both places are much more focused on issues at home. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor