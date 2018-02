Women's Figure Skating: Zagitova Edges Medvedeva To Win Gold Russian athletes went one-two in the women's single figure skating competition. Alina Zagitova took gold and Evgenia Medvedeva the silver. Bradie Tennell was the top U.S. finisher in ninth.

