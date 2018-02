Florida Prohibits Municipalities From Enacting Gun-Control Laws Rachel Martin talks to South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard who wants to pass gun control measures in his city following last week's mass shooting, but Florida law prohibits local firearm regulations.

Florida Prohibits Municipalities From Enacting Gun-Control Laws Florida Prohibits Municipalities From Enacting Gun-Control Laws Florida Prohibits Municipalities From Enacting Gun-Control Laws Audio will be available later today. Rachel Martin talks to South Miami Mayor Phil Stoddard who wants to pass gun control measures in his city following last week's mass shooting, but Florida law prohibits local firearm regulations. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor