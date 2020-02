Weekly Wrap LIVE: "Kids Will Lead." The Parkland shooting, a wrap on the 2018 Olympic Games, and the mood at the Conservative Political Action Conference. Sam looks back at the week's news and more with PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) and VICE News correspondent Evan McMorris-Santoro. (@EvanMcS). Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels. And PS — thanks for all the dog pics! Keep 'em coming.