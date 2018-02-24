Accessibility links

Fresh Air Weekend: From Survivalist Childhood To Cambridge; Actor Richard Jenkins Memoirist Tara Westover talks about growing up in a survivalist household. Critic David Bianculli calls Blue Planet II a "dazzling piece of television." Richard Jenkins discusses The Shape of Water.
Fresh Air Weekend

Fresh Air Weekend is everything you love about Fresh Air — tailored for Saturday and Sunday.

Tara Westover enrolled in school for the first time when she was 17. Paul Stuart /Random House hide caption

Tara Westover enrolled in school for the first time when she was 17.

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Memoirist Retraces Her Journey From Survivalist Childhood To Cambridge Ph.D.: Growing up, Tara Westover had no birth certificate, never saw a doctor and didn't go to school. She writes about her awkward transition into the mainstream in Educated: A Memoir.

'Blue Planet II' Celebrates The Beauty Of Nature Across The Globe: Scientists and filmmakers capture images in unprecedented, truly breathtaking ways in the BBC's nature documentary series. Critic David Bianculli calls Blue Planet II a "dazzling piece of television."

Actor Richard Jenkins: Reading 'Shape Of Water' Script Was A 'Holy Mackerel' Moment: Jenkins started out in theater and didn't get a movie role until he was in his 30s. Now 70, he's up for an Oscar for best supporting actor for his role in The Shape of Water.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Memoirist Retraces Her Journey From Survivalist Childhood To Cambridge Ph.D.

'Blue Planet II' Celebrates The Beauty Of Nature Across The Globe

Actor Richard Jenkins: Reading 'Shape Of Water' Script Was A 'Holy Mackerel' Moment

