In Ohio, Some Teachers Have Been Armed For Years President Trump says a teacher who is "adept at firearms" could help stop an active shooter. In Ohio, a training program attempts to prepare teachers who plan to open-carry on campus.

In Ohio, Some Teachers Have Been Armed For Years Education In Ohio, Some Teachers Have Been Armed For Years In Ohio, Some Teachers Have Been Armed For Years Audio will be available later today. President Trump says a teacher who is "adept at firearms" could help stop an active shooter. In Ohio, a training program attempts to prepare teachers who plan to open-carry on campus. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor