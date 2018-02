People Of Color Respond To Parkland Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks the Rev. Michael McBride of PICO National Network how communities of color fighting gun violence are responding to the high school shooting in Parkland.

People Of Color Respond To Parkland National People Of Color Respond To Parkland People Of Color Respond To Parkland Audio will be available later today. Lulu Garcia-Navarro asks the Rev. Michael McBride of PICO National Network how communities of color fighting gun violence are responding to the high school shooting in Parkland. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor