Jorge Ramos On Being A 'Stranger' Jorge Ramos, the longtime Univision anchor, is also a Mexican immigrant. He talks with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about the decision to leave Mexico and his book Stranger.

Jorge Ramos On Being A 'Stranger' Author Interviews Jorge Ramos On Being A 'Stranger' Jorge Ramos On Being A 'Stranger' Audio will be available later today. Jorge Ramos, the longtime Univision anchor, is also a Mexican immigrant. He talks with NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro about the decision to leave Mexico and his book Stranger. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor