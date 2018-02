China Proposes Lifting Presidential Term Limit Currently, Chinese President Xi Jinping can serve no more than two terms. But China has proposed dropping term limits for presidents, which would allow Xi to stay in power for more than 10 years.

Currently, Chinese President Xi Jinping can serve no more than two terms. But China has proposed dropping term limits for presidents, which would allow Xi to stay in power for more than 10 years.