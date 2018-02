Supreme Court Decision Could Further Undermine Shrinking Union Movement The Supreme Court hears arguments on Monday in Janus v. AFSCME. The outcome could reverse a 40-year-old decision and put public sector unions at risk of losing membership dues.

Supreme Court Decision Could Further Undermine Shrinking Union Movement Supreme Court Decision Could Further Undermine Shrinking Union Movement Supreme Court Decision Could Further Undermine Shrinking Union Movement Audio will be available later today. The Supreme Court hears arguments on Monday in Janus v. AFSCME. The outcome could reverse a 40-year-old decision and put public sector unions at risk of losing membership dues. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor