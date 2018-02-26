Resistance To Trump's Presidency Is Helping Groups On The Left Raise Money

Act Blue is a non-profit that has become a start of Democratic fundraising. The digital fundraising platform for progressive candidates and causes raised $522 million in 2017 — that's more than double its take in 2015.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

When it comes to political fundraising, nothing brings in the money like adversity. So the first year of Donald Trump's presidency was very good for the nonprofit ActBlue. It makes a fundraising platform that has become the go-to for Democratic candidates and causes. NPR's Peter Overby reports.

PETER OVERBY, BYLINE: ActBlue has been around since 2004. It's played a role in some of the Democrats' big fundraising successes, some of them fueled by a candidate's personality or message, or now increasingly stoked by anger or fear. One early example - this outburst during President Barack Obama's speech to Congress in September 2009.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

BARACK OBAMA: The reforms I'm proposing would not apply to those who are here illegally.

JOE WILSON: You lie.

(BOOING)

OVERBY: The shouter was Joe Wilson, a Republican congressman from South Carolina. A flood of small-dollar contributions flowed to his Democratic rival, Rob Miller, much of it through ActBlue. Miller's cash on hand went from $49,000 before the speech to one point seven million a few weeks afterwards, although he still didn't win. Now, with President Trump in office, many ActBlue clients are tapping the anti-Trump movement. This is from the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #1: If you're worried about the Trump administration and what they might be doing in terms of civil rights, immigration - you pick the issue...

UNIDENTIFIED MAN #2: So many people are afraid today, wondering what's going to happen to their rights, wondering...

OVERBY: Here, recovering from a cold, is ActBlue Executive Director Erin Hill.

ERIN HILL: You're having people who are excited about campaigns. And you're also seeing folks wanting to have a reaction to what's going on right now in the White.

OVERBY: ActBlue is basically a digital conduit for online contributions sort of like GoFundMe. Almost 4 1/2 million donors have their credit card information on file with ActBlue so they can give more quickly. That's one measure of ActBlue's role in the anti-Trump resistance. Another is its record fundraising last year.

HILL: So we just closed 2017. And in 2017, folks used our tools to raise $522 million.

OVERBY: ActBlue's best year ever and one-third more money than President Trump's campaign committee raised for the 2016 election. George Washington University's David Karpf explains what ActBlue is not. He's a professor of media and public affairs.

DAVID KARPF: ActBlue isn't like EMILY's List or MoveOn or Democracy for America.

OVERBY: The difference - these other groups choose the candidates they help. ActBlue simply offers a service, free, to any Democrat who wants it. It runs mainly on small transaction fees for all those contributions.

KARPF: So we have a lot of other fundraising sites on the Democratic side, but not a lot of other sites that are trying to do what ActBlue does because ActBlue is already the largest and is already doing it well.

OVERBY: This business model works because ActBlue is a political committee, which means it's tax-exempt. So far no one else, liberal or conservative, has matched ActBlue's business model or its impact. Peter Overby, NPR News, Washington.

(SOUNDBITE OF PHILIP GLASS' "METAMORPHOSIS: METAMORPHOSIS TWO")

