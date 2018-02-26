What's The Potential Impact Of Gun Control Ideas Following South Florida Shooting?
What's The Potential Impact Of Gun Control Ideas Following South Florida Shooting?
Congress returns this week for the first time since a shooter killed 17 people inside a Florida high school. Adam Winkler, a law professor at UCLA who has written extensively about gun regulations, joins NPR's Ailsa Chang to talk about various proposals to regulate access to guns — and what impact those policies could have on preventing mass shootings.