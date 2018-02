Army Creating Units Whose Training And Mission Is To Serve As Advisers The Army has deployed advisors to foreign military forces for decades. But is has been an ad hoc assignment with mixed success. Now the Army is forming brigades specifically trained to be advisors, with specialized training. The operative principal is cross-cultural empathy.

The Army has deployed advisors to foreign military forces for decades. But is has been an ad hoc assignment with mixed success. Now the Army is forming brigades specifically trained to be advisors, with specialized training. The operative principal is cross-cultural empathy.