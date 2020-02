'Black Panther' with Glen Weldon and Evan Narcisse Sam talks about the success of Black Panther and where Hollywood goes next with writer Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) from NPR's Pop Culture Happy Hour and Evan Narcisse (@EvNarc), who's writing Rise of the Black Panther for Marvel Comics. Email the show at samsanders@npr.org or tweet @NPRItsBeenaMin with feels.