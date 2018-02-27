Is It Real Diversity If Brands Don't Want The Opinions That Come With New Faces?

Beauty brands are being criticized for promoting one brand ambassador while shunning another. In Revlon's case the Israeli actress Gal Godot, a vocal supporter of the Israeli Defense Forces. In L'Oreal's the model Amena Khan, who was praised as the first hair-care ambassador in hijab, only to resign under fire for pro-Palestinian tweets.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

The beauty brand L'Oreal did something historic last month. It chose a Muslim woman who covers her hair as one of its hair care ambassadors. But she came under pressure within days because of tweets she had sent that were critical of Israel. She resigned and apologized. As NPR's Leila Fadel reports, the episode highlights a question. Do brands really want diversity if it means accepting the opinions that come with new faces?

LEILA FADEL, BYLINE: Amena Khan is a Muslim-British beauty blogger who wears a headscarf.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

AMENA KHAN: Whether or not your hair's on display, it doesn't affect how much you care about it. I don't think any woman...

FADEL: It's that advertisement for hair care products that earned L'Oreal praise for choosing her, but the praise turned to controversy when tweets surfaced that Khan wrote in 2014 as civilian casualties mounted in the Gaza Strip in a war between Israel and Hamas. In the tweets, she called Israel sinister, an illegal state and said the ones who suffer most are innocent children. The social media backlash was immediate. Accused of anti-Semitism, she withdrew from the campaign and apologized. L'Oreal publicly agreed with her decision, saying it is committed to tolerance and respect towards all people. So it begs the question, do advertisers want the opinions that naturally come with the inclusion of different races, faiths, genders and sexuality?

AMANI AL-KHATAHTBEH: We're in a moment right now where brands are - you know, they're very influential and really pushing our society forward and helping us all progress.

FADEL: That's Amani Khatahtbeh. She's the founder of muslimgirl.com, an online magazine seen as a groundbreaking platform that shatters stereotypes of Muslim women. And when another beauty brand, Revlon, offered a Change Maker Award to showcase her work, she turned it down because of what she saw as double standards.

KHATAHTBEH: If we're going to be promoting feminism, then it's important that we represent feminism for all women and not just some.

FADEL: Khatahtbeh says she sees Palestinian women being denied their rights. And yet Revlon's brand ambassador for its Live Boldly campaign posted in support of the Israeli army during the 2014 war. Israeli actress Gal Gadot said the Palestinian militant group Hamas was hiding like cowards behind women and children. Gadot was criticized for dismissing the lives of Palestinians. But unlike Amena Khan, Gadot's career soared...

(SOUNDBITE OF FILM, "WONDER WOMAN")

GAL GADOT: (As Wonder Woman) I was brought to life by Zeus.

FADEL: ...As "Wonder Woman." Again, Khatahtbeh.

KHATAHTBEH: It's very natural to care a lot about the types of messages that we're normalizing by the campaigns that we're supporting.

FADEL: Jason Chambers is an associate professor at the University of Illinois whose research focuses on the use of race and ethnicity in advertising.

JASON CHAMBERS: It's a diversity that says, we want to see you. We don't necessarily want to hear from you, though. And therein lies the problem for any brand - is when the people who are the faces of our product, when they begin to speak, how does the public respond in those instances?

FADEL: It isn't the first time L'Oreal finds itself caught in political crossfire. Last year, L'Oreal fired a transgender, mixed-race model, an activist, from an ad campaign over her social media post on race following a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville. Some saw her comments as an indictment of white people as racist. She says they were taken out of context. It's this kind of controversy, Chambers says, brands aren't ready for, especially on an issue as charged as the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

CHAMBERS: What brands really want is they want controversy but not on controversial issues, right? So if you can find an issue that gets people's attention but doesn't elicit such strong feelings, wonderful. But that's difficult to do, and it's just a lot easier for them to retreat.

FADEL: L'Oreal, Revlon, Amena Khan and Gal Gadot all either wouldn't comment or didn't respond for requests for comments for this story. Chambers notes, though, that the brand choices are still progress - Revlon offering an award to a Muslim trailblazer, L'Oreal making a transgender, mixed-race woman or a woman in hijab faces of beauty. Evelyn Alsultany is the co-founder and director of the Arab and Muslim American Studies program at the University of Michigan.

EVELYN ALSULTANY: More than anything, it reflects where we are culturally. It's in terms of what's permissible to say, what's not permissible to say, what you get penalized for, what you don't get penalized for.

FADEL: She says other Muslims and Arabs have lost their jobs or tried to salvage them by apologizing over things they said about the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. Culturally, things are shifting, she says. It's far less acceptable, for example, to publicly disparage people over their sexuality or race. And right now there are more depictions of Muslims and Arabs, some positive, in movies, on TV. But generally they fall into two camps - the good, patriotic Muslim and the bad, terrorist Muslim. It's clear, she says, there are still limits. Leila Fadel, NPR News.

Copyright © 2018 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by Verb8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and produced using a proprietary transcription process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.