Is It Real Diversity If Brands Don't Want The Opinions That Come With New Faces? Beauty brands are being criticized for promoting one brand ambassador while shunning another. In Revlon's case the Israeli actress Gal Godot, a vocal supporter of the Israeli Defense Forces. In L'Oreal's the model Amena Khan, who was praised as the first hair-care ambassador in hijab, only to resign under fire for pro-Palestinian tweets.