Texans: What Issues Are Driving You To The Polls?
Texans: What Issues Are Driving You To The Polls?

Voters stand in line to cast their ballots inside Calvary Baptist Church March 1, 2016, in Rosenberg, Texas. Erich Schlegel/Getty Images hide caption

Voters stand in line to cast their ballots inside Calvary Baptist Church March 1, 2016, in Rosenberg, Texas.

The 2018 election season is upon us.

The first primary of the midterms takes place March 6 in Texas. NPR's Rachel Martin will be in Dallas for the election, and we want to know what is driving Texans to the polls.

Are you a first-time voter? Will this be the first primary that you've cast a ballot in? What do you want to hear from the candidates seeking your vote?

Share your thoughts with us. We may use your comments on NPR's Morning Edition or reach out to you to discuss your response.

What issues motivate you, the Texas voter?

