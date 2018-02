U.S. Men's Curling Team Brings Olympic Gold Home To Minnesota The team got a hero's welcome Tuesday night in their hometown of Duluth, Minn. It's sweet redemption for captain John Shuster, whose team finished last and second-to-last in the last two Olympics.

U.S. Men's Curling Team Brings Olympic Gold Home To Minnesota U.S. Men's Curling Team Brings Olympic Gold Home To Minnesota U.S. Men's Curling Team Brings Olympic Gold Home To Minnesota Audio will be available later today. The team got a hero's welcome Tuesday night in their hometown of Duluth, Minn. It's sweet redemption for captain John Shuster, whose team finished last and second-to-last in the last two Olympics. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor