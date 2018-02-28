Florida Woman Pays $493 Water Bill In Pennies

The utility told Dana McCool that she may have a leak but a plumber didn't find one. To protest, she went to the Deltona Water Department and paid her balance in pennies.

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. Dana McCool was really angry about her water bill. She owed nearly 500 bucks. McCool says her utility in Florida said she may have a leak, but a plumber came and didn't find one. And so she decided to pay but also protest. McCool went to the Deltona, Fla., water department and paid her $493 balance in pennies. I'm not going to lie. How exactly this punished the water department, I'm really not sure. Dana McCool, penny for your thoughts? You're listening to MORNING EDITION.

