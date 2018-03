Dolly Parton's Nonprofit Reaches Milestone With 100 Million Books Sent To Children This week, country music legend Dolly Parton celebrated a big milestone: 100 million books. That's right, books. Parton's nonprofit, Imagination Library, mails free books to children from birth to age 5 across the country, and this week, she celebrated the program's remarkable growth in a special ceremony at the Library of Congress.