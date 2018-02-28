Amid Pressure From Nassar Case, USOC Chief Executive Scott Blackmun Will Step Down NPR's Ari Shapiro speaks with Washington Post reporter Sally Jenkins about the resignation of U.S. Olympic Committee chief executive Scott Blackmun, who cited health problems due to prostate cancer as his reason for stepping down, but there have also been calls for his resignation for not doing enough to address the sexual abuse cases within the U.S. Olympics gymnastics team.