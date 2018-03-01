The Austin 100: Gracie and Rachel Stream or download "Only A Child"

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Genre: Chamber Pop

Why We're Excited: Gracie Coates sings ominously and plays violin, while Rachel Ruggles brightens the proceedings with softer, more buoyant piano parts. It's a particular sound — at once sunny and dark, sad and sweet, gentle and intense. In "Only a Child," Gracie and Rachel place lives of anxiety and conflict in simple, refreshing context.

