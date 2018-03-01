Accessibility links

The Austin 100: Gracie and Rachel For fans of Tori Amos, Kate Bush and Dead Can Dance.
NPR logo

03Only A Child

The Austin 100: Gracie and Rachel

SXSW 2018SXSW 2018

The Austin 100: Gracie and Rachel

Stream or download "Only A Child"

03Only A Child

  • Buy Featured Music

    Song
    Only A Child
    Album
    Gracie And Rachel
    Artist
    Gracie And Rachel
    Label
    United Opportunity
    Released
    1969

    Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

Gracie and Rachel
Enlarge this image
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist
Gracie and Rachel
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Brooklyn, New York

Genre: Chamber Pop

Why We're Excited: Gracie Coates sings ominously and plays violin, while Rachel Ruggles brightens the proceedings with softer, more buoyant piano parts. It's a particular sound — at once sunny and dark, sad and sweet, gentle and intense. In "Only a Child," Gracie and Rachel place lives of anxiety and conflict in simple, refreshing context.

SXSW Schedule:

Purchase Featured Music

Buy Featured Music

Album
Gracie And Rachel
Artist
Gracie And Rachel
Label
United Opportunity

Your purchase helps support NPR programming. How?

SXSW 2018SXSW 2018