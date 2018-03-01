The Austin 100: Tank And The Bangas Stream or download "Quick"

Enlarge this image Gus Bennett, Jr./Courtesy of the artist Gus Bennett, Jr./Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana

Genre: Funk, R&B, Bounce Music

Why We're Excited: Winners of the third annual Tiny Desk Contest last spring, Tank and the Bangas' many members have spent the past year winning over the rest of the world. The band's brassily kinetic, genre-smashing energy absolutely must be witnessed live, but "Quick" shows that it's possible to contain Tank and the Bangas' immense allure on a recording, too.

SXSW Schedule: