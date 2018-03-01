The Austin 100: Vundabar
Tim Oxton/Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: Boston, Massachusetts
Genre: Rock
Why We're Excited: Vundabar's spiky, caustic, fundamentally good-natured rock and roll bears the weight of grim experience: Singer Brandon Hagen wrote the band's third album, Smell Smoke, while tending to a gravely ill loved one. But songs like "Acetone" — whose sound recalls a less rigidly streamlined Strokes — are too vibrant and highly caffeinated to bum anyone out.
SXSW Schedule:
- March 15: The Sidewinder Outside (715 Red River St.)
- March 16: Cheer Up Charlie's (900 Red River St.)