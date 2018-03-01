The Austin 100: WebsterX
Intuition
Kay Ibrahim/Courtesy of the artist
Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Genre: Hip-Hop
Why We're Excited: Rapper WebsterX has already become a widely beloved figure in his hometown — a debt he repays by shouting out the Milwaukee Bucks in "Intuition" — and he's got the enormous, stage-stealing charisma to break big outside the Midwest. A strong introduction to his sound, WebsterX's debut album Daymares nicely encapsulates his ability to explore the way an unquiet mind needn't be devoid of hope or uplift.
SXSW Schedule:
- March 14: NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase @ Stubb's (801 Red River St.)