The Austin 100: WebsterX

Enlarge this image Kay Ibrahim/Courtesy of the artist Kay Ibrahim/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Genre: Hip-Hop

Why We're Excited: Rapper WebsterX has already become a widely beloved figure in his hometown — a debt he repays by shouting out the Milwaukee Bucks in "Intuition" — and he's got the enormous, stage-stealing charisma to break big outside the Midwest. A strong introduction to his sound, WebsterX's debut album Daymares nicely encapsulates his ability to explore the way an unquiet mind needn't be devoid of hope or uplift.

