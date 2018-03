The Austin 100: Wo Fat Stream or download "Riffborn"

Enlarge this image Mario A. Montes/Courtesy of the artist Mario A. Montes/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Dallas, Texas

Genre: Metal / Stoner Rock

Why We're Excited: Named for a Hawaii 5-0 villain, Wo Fat cuts its thick, doomy metal with bluesy psychedelia and an agreeable Southern-rock chug that makes lines like "We are the riffborn!" ring out like mantras for a life of heavy-metal triumph.

SXSW Schedule: