The Austin 100: Nilüfer Yanya
The Austin 100: Nilüfer Yanya

The Austin 100: Nilüfer Yanya

Nilüfer Yanya.
Molly Daniels/Courtesy of the artist
Hometown: London, England

Genre: Rock / Pop

Why We're Excited: Nilüfer Yanya got her start as an R&B singer, but she's more recently morphed into a sparer and more pop-minded sound. Her breakthrough single, "Baby Luv," pairs her smoky voice with a hook that isn't repetitious so much as hypnotically alluring.

