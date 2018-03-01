The Austin 100: Nilüfer Yanya Stream or download "Baby Luv"

Enlarge this image Molly Daniels/Courtesy of the artist Molly Daniels/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: London, England

Genre: Rock / Pop

Why We're Excited: Nilüfer Yanya got her start as an R&B singer, but she's more recently morphed into a sparer and more pop-minded sound. Her breakthrough single, "Baby Luv," pairs her smoky voice with a hook that isn't repetitious so much as hypnotically alluring.

