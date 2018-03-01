The Austin 100: Nilüfer Yanya
Baby Luv
Molly Daniels/Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: London, England
Genre: Rock / Pop
Why We're Excited: Nilüfer Yanya got her start as an R&B singer, but she's more recently morphed into a sparer and more pop-minded sound. Her breakthrough single, "Baby Luv," pairs her smoky voice with a hook that isn't repetitious so much as hypnotically alluring.
SXSW Schedule:
- March 13: Elysium (705 Red River St.)
- March 15: Latitude 30 (512 San Jacinto Blvd.)
- March 15: Cedar Street Courtyard (208 W. 4th St.)