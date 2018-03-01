The Austin 100: Nubya Garcia
Stream or download "Lost Kingdoms"
01Lost Kingdoms
Adama Jalloh/Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: London, England
Genre: Jazz
Why We're Excited: Tenor saxophonist Nubya Garcia exudes a kind of breezy, sultry, downtown cool — no surprise, given her history as a club DJ. On her debut, Nubya's 5ive, she and her band strike an engrossing balance between long stretches of dreamy exploration and surges of vital, virtuosic intensity.
SXSW Schedule:
- March 14: The Main II (603 Red River St.)