The Austin 100: Nubya Garcia For fans of Sonny Rollins, The Internet and Kamasi Washington.
The Austin 100: Nubya Garcia

Nubya Garcia
Adama Jalloh/Courtesy of the artist
Adama Jalloh/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: London, England

Genre: Jazz

Why We're Excited: Tenor saxophonist Nubya Garcia exudes a kind of breezy, sultry, downtown cool — no surprise, given her history as a club DJ. On her debut, Nubya's 5ive, she and her band strike an engrossing balance between long stretches of dreamy exploration and surges of vital, virtuosic intensity.

