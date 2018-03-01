The Austin 100: Pale Waves
Stream or download "Heavenly"
Heavenly
Danny North/Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: Manchester, England
Genre: Dream Pop
Why We're Excited: Songwriters Heather Baron-Gracie and Ciara Doran love to mix elements of '80s pop into their dreamy, sparkling sound, but Pale Waves' songs feel remarkably fresh — in part because great hooks are great hooks, regardless of the era that inspired them. "Heavenly" is as gorgeous as it is infectious, which is saying something.
SXSW Schedule:
- March 13: Latitude 30 (512 San Jacinto Blvd.)
- March 14: Empire Control Room (606 E. 7th St.)