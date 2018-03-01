The Austin 100: Sons Of An Illustrious Father Stream or download "U.S.Gay"

Enlarge this image Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist Ebru Yildiz/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: New York, New York

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: The queer punk band Sons of an Illustrious Father has a lot of fun, but it also comes armed with an intense and cathartic anthem in "U.S.Gay," which its members wrote in the aftermath of the 2016 Pulse shootings in Orlando. The group's profile has been heightened by the presence of drummer/singer Ezra Miller — a busy actor who's most recently popped up as The Flash in DC's recent Justice League movie — but its songs are potent enough to grab plenty of attention on their own.

SXSW Schedule: