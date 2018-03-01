Accessibility links

The Austin 100: SYML For fans of Band Of Horses, Bon Iver and Fleet Foxes.
Where's My Love

SXSW 2018SXSW 2018

Stream or download "Where's My Love"

SYML
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Genre: Rock

Why We're Excited: "Syml" is the Welsh word for "simple," which should provide a sense of the aesthetic at work in SYML's "Where's My Love." Brian Fennell writes straightforwardly heartwarming, sweetly engaging folk-pop songs, softening each with a voice that embodies comfort and kindness.

