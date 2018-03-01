The Austin 100: SYML
Stream or download "Where's My Love"
Where's My Love
Shervin Lainez/Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Genre: Rock
Why We're Excited: "Syml" is the Welsh word for "simple," which should provide a sense of the aesthetic at work in SYML's "Where's My Love." Brian Fennell writes straightforwardly heartwarming, sweetly engaging folk-pop songs, softening each with a voice that embodies comfort and kindness.
SXSW Schedule:
- March 13: David's Historic Sanctuary (301 E. 8th St.)