The Austin 100: Ezra Collective
Stream or download "The Philosopher"
The Philosopher
Courtesy of the artist
The Austin 100
Hometown: London, England
Genre: Jazz
Why We're Excited: Ezra Collective keeps one foot planted in traditional jazz but lets the other wander far and wide, bringing back rhythmic traces of hip-hop and Afrobeat. On the new Juan Pablo: The Philosopher EP, Ezra Collective sounds alternately taut and spacey in tunes that don't stay in one place long, let alone recede into the background.
SXSW Schedule:
- March 14: The Main II (603 Red River St.)