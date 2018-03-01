The Austin 100: Thunderpussy

Accessibility links

Velvet Noose

SXSW 2018

Enlarge this image
Jake Clifford/Courtesy of the artist
Jake Clifford/Courtesy of the artist

Hometown: Seattle, Washington

Genre: Hard Rock

Why We're Excited: Thunderpussy's chugging, blustery, feel-good stomp would really liven up the playlist at your old classic-rock station — that is, if its music had been made many years ago, by a band that wasn't called "Thunderpussy." As it is, it's an enormously appealing, sweat-flinging throwback that still finds a way to sound fresh.

