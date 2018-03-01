Public Radio's SXSW Takeover
Your guide to what NPR Music and member stations have cooking at SXSW 2018.
Public radio hosts from around the country are heading to Austin for SXSW 2018, and they've got lots of live events planned. From official showcases on huge stages to live webstreams from tiny bars, the Public Radio SXSW Takeover will feature dozens of artists during five crazy days in Texas. If you're headed to the festival, this is your cheat sheet. If you're staying home (like most of us), don't worry: We'll be capturing lots of these events and presenting them on NPR.org in the days following SXSW.
We'll be adding to this guide in the coming days as more events are scheduled. Like everything else in life, these listings are subject to change.
March 13
KCRW's Night Showcase
Elysium (705 Red River St.)
8pm-2am CT
- Cut Chemist
- Now Now
- Jade Bird
- Nilüfer Yanya
- Jordan Rakei
- Hovvdy
The Current, Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT
- Morgan Saint
- Son Little
- Nilufer Yanya
- Sunflower Bean
- Jade Bird
March 14
KUTX Live At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT
- Kalu and The Electric Joint
- Knox Fortune
- Bully
- Erika Wennerstrom
The Current, Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT
- Warbly Jets
- Marlon Williams
- Mt. Joy
- Naked Giants
- Natalie Press
Alt.Latino At The ACC
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
12pm-2pm CT
- Amara La Negra
- The Marias
KCRW's Day Showcase
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
3pm-6pm CT
- Wye Oak
- Sudan Archives
- Marlon Williams
NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase
Stubb's BBQ (801 Red River St.)
8pm-2am CT
- August Greene
- Okkervil River
- Tank & The Bangas
- Superorganism
- Low
- Mt. Joy
- Hembree
- WebsterX
- Liz Brasher
- Gracie and Rachel
March 15
KUTX Live At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT
- Mélat
- Naked Giants
- David Ramirez
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
The Current, Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT
- Starcrawler
- Caitlyn Smith
- Lucy Dacus
- Josh Rouse
- Wye Oak
March 16
KUTX Live At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT
- Duncan Fellows
- Dessa
- Jade Bird
- Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real
The Current, Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT
- Lukas Nelson
- Stella Donnelly
- Dessa
- Frank Turner
- Ezra Furman
Public Radio Day Stage
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
12pm-6pm CT
- Sunflower Bean
- Lo Moon
- Natalie Press
- Nikki Lane
- Mélat
- The Shacks
KUTX SX Breaks Showcase
Karma Lounge (East 5th St.)
8pm-2am CT
- Lineup TBA
March 17
KUTX Live At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT
- Lido Pimienta
- CLARA-NOVA
- Bekon
- Ghostland Observatory