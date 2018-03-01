Accessibility links

Public Radio's SXSW Takeover: Your Guide To SXSW 2018 Your guide to what NPR Music and member stations have cooking at SXSW 2018.
Tank and The Bangas, seen here performing at NPR Music's 10th Anniversary party, will be all over SXSW 2018. Becky Harlan/NPR hide caption

Public radio hosts from around the country are heading to Austin for SXSW 2018, and they've got lots of live events planned. From official showcases on huge stages to live webstreams from tiny bars, the Public Radio SXSW Takeover will feature dozens of artists during five crazy days in Texas. If you're headed to the festival, this is your cheat sheet. If you're staying home (like most of us), don't worry: We'll be capturing lots of these events and presenting them on NPR.org in the days following SXSW.

We'll be adding to this guide in the coming days as more events are scheduled. Like everything else in life, these listings are subject to change.

March 13

KCRW's Night Showcase
Elysium (705 Red River St.)
8pm-2am CT

  • Cut Chemist
  • Now Now
  • Jade Bird
  • Nilüfer Yanya
  • Jordan Rakei
  • Hovvdy

The Current, Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT

  • Morgan Saint
  • Son Little
  • Nilufer Yanya
  • Sunflower Bean
  • Jade Bird

March 14

KUTX Live At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT

  • Kalu and The Electric Joint
  • Knox Fortune
  • Bully
  • Erika Wennerstrom

The Current, Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT

  • Warbly Jets
  • Marlon Williams
  • Mt. Joy
  • Naked Giants
  • Natalie Press

Alt.Latino At The ACC
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
12pm-2pm CT

  • Amara La Negra
  • The Marias

KCRW's Day Showcase
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
3pm-6pm CT

  • Wye Oak
  • Sudan Archives
  • Marlon Williams

NPR Music's Public Radio Showcase
Stubb's BBQ (801 Red River St.)
8pm-2am CT

  • August Greene
  • Okkervil River
  • Tank & The Bangas
  • Superorganism
  • Low
  • Mt. Joy
  • Hembree
  • WebsterX
  • Liz Brasher
  • Gracie and Rachel

March 15

KUTX Live At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT

  • Mélat
  • Naked Giants
  • David Ramirez
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Current, Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT

  • Starcrawler
  • Caitlyn Smith
  • Lucy Dacus
  • Josh Rouse
  • Wye Oak

March 16

KUTX Live At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT

  • Duncan Fellows
  • Dessa
  • Jade Bird
  • Lukas Nelson & Promise Of The Real

The Current, Live At The Blackheart
The Blackheart (86 Rainey St.)
11:30am-6pm CT

  • Lukas Nelson
  • Stella Donnelly
  • Dessa
  • Frank Turner
  • Ezra Furman

Public Radio Day Stage
Austin Convention Center (500 E. Cesar Chavez St.)
12pm-6pm CT

  • Sunflower Bean
  • Lo Moon
  • Natalie Press
  • Nikki Lane
  • Mélat
  • The Shacks

KUTX SX Breaks Showcase
Karma Lounge (East 5th St.)
8pm-2am CT

  • Lineup TBA

March 17

KUTX Live At The Four Seasons
The Four Seasons (98 San Jacinto Blvd.)
7am-11am CT

  • Lido Pimienta
  • CLARA-NOVA
  • Bekon
  • Ghostland Observatory

